Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Cambridge Union Mandatory Vax Vote
What's going on?
Published on The New Era
•
16 hrs ago
3:03
Devolved Incompetence
Public 'health' regulation from on high...
Oct 27
•
Jeffrey Peel
10
Share this post
Devolved Incompetence
stopmedicalmandates.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
UUP Deputy Leader Responds to NI Health Bill Consultation Response
Robbie Butler MLA indicates that the proposed NI Health Bill will not be drafted until after the reporting of the UK-wide COVID Inquiry
Oct 25
•
Jeffrey Peel
20
Share this post
UUP Deputy Leader Responds to NI Health Bill Consultation Response
stopmedicalmandates.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Why was YouGov briefing against Astra Zeneca?
And who was their client?
Published on The New Era
•
Oct 24
Not safe, not effective
Dr Liz Evans on the fundamental breaches of the hippocratic oath
Oct 23
•
Jeffrey Peel
10
Share this post
Not safe, not effective
stopmedicalmandates.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
12:56
The BBC is Vaccine Injured
Fergus Walsh continues to peddle the lie that the benefits of Covid vaccines outweigh the harms
Oct 23
•
Jeffrey Peel
33
Share this post
The BBC is Vaccine Injured
stopmedicalmandates.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
Abi Roberts on the dangers of believing everything is fake
And the importance of personal testimonies, as laid out in her new book with illustrationist Bob Moran, We The People, Letters From Dystopia
Published on Aisling O'Loughlin
•
Oct 22
1:06:35
What the White House Knew...
Naomi Wolf on the scripting of denial about Pfizer vaccine damage by the American healthcare establishment
Oct 21
•
Jeffrey Peel
3
Share this post
What the White House Knew...
stopmedicalmandates.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:44
Dr. Jonathan Engler on C19 "vaccine" injuries
Speaking in Belfast for the People's Vaccine Inquiry
Oct 21
•
Jeffrey Peel
and
HART
5
Share this post
Dr. Jonathan Engler on C19 "vaccine" injuries
stopmedicalmandates.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5:39
The New Era's Jeff Peel on resisting government overreach and facing down the insanity of the proposed NI Health Bill
"For the sake of our sanity we have to take a position." - Jeff Peel, The New Era
Published on Aisling O'Loughlin
•
Oct 19
1:01:00
Stop the NI Health Bill
The Saturday Protest
Oct 17
•
Jeffrey Peel
42
Share this post
Stop the NI Health Bill
stopmedicalmandates.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
A Community Saying 'No' to Medical Tyranny
Dan Astin-Gregory in conversation with Dr Liz Evans and Jeffrey Peel
Oct 17
•
Jeffrey Peel
Share this post
A Community Saying 'No' to Medical Tyranny
stopmedicalmandates.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Jeffrey Peel
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts