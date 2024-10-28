Stop Medical Mandates

Cambridge Union Mandatory Vax Vote
What's going on?
Published on The New Era  
3:03
Devolved Incompetence
Public 'health' regulation from on high...
  
Jeffrey Peel
3
UUP Deputy Leader Responds to NI Health Bill Consultation Response
Robbie Butler MLA indicates that the proposed NI Health Bill will not be drafted until after the reporting of the UK-wide COVID Inquiry
  
Jeffrey Peel
6
Why was YouGov briefing against Astra Zeneca?
And who was their client?
Published on The New Era  
Not safe, not effective
Dr Liz Evans on the fundamental breaches of the hippocratic oath
  
Jeffrey Peel
2
12:56
The BBC is Vaccine Injured
Fergus Walsh continues to peddle the lie that the benefits of Covid vaccines outweigh the harms
  
Jeffrey Peel
21
Abi Roberts on the dangers of believing everything is fake
And the importance of personal testimonies, as laid out in her new book with illustrationist Bob Moran, We The People, Letters From Dystopia
Published on Aisling O'Loughlin  
1:06:35
What the White House Knew...
Naomi Wolf on the scripting of denial about Pfizer vaccine damage by the American healthcare establishment
  
Jeffrey Peel
1:44
Dr. Jonathan Engler on C19 "vaccine" injuries
Speaking in Belfast for the People's Vaccine Inquiry
  
Jeffrey Peel
 and 
HART
5:39
The New Era's Jeff Peel on resisting government overreach and facing down the insanity of the proposed NI Health Bill
"For the sake of our sanity we have to take a position." - Jeff Peel, The New Era
Published on Aisling O'Loughlin  
1:01:00
Stop the NI Health Bill
The Saturday Protest
  
Jeffrey Peel
5
A Community Saying 'No' to Medical Tyranny
Dan Astin-Gregory in conversation with Dr Liz Evans and Jeffrey Peel
  
Jeffrey Peel
