I was informed by Substack yesterday that Stop Medical Mandates had made it to the Top 100 ‘Health Politics’ substacks. To position 87, in fact.

This is quite an achievement, from a standing start. I’d like to thank all our subscribers.

You’ll recall that the site emerged from the campaign to stop the Northern Ireland Health Bill that sought to give the Northern Ireland Executive sweeping new powers in the event of a government designated public health threat. Northern Ireland seemed, at the time of the public consultation that was launched relating to the Bill, to be a beta test for UK-wide roll-out of this type of despotic “health” legislation.

Thousands of people signed our petition to stop the Northern Ireland Health Bill. There was a large public rally in Belfast. Our campaign was supported by the health freedom movement across the UK and much further afield.

It’s for this reason that the site saw such a surge in subscriptions - and helped Stop Medical Mandates achieve its position in the Health Politics pecking order.

However, to continue the momentum - and to continue taking a stand against state overreach in health matters - I’d like to make a public plea for editorial support in keeping the site fresh, relevant and campaign focused. There’s a job of work to be done to highlight the lack of political progress in most of the developed world. Many are very disappointed at the lack of progress on the MAHA project in the United States. Public discussion about the surge in cancer deaths since the roll-out of the mRNA “vaccines” is being stifled. And there seems to be little to no progress in addressing media culpability in spreading fear and government propaganda during the Covid-19 scam.

Many of us, for example, were signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration and were delighted to hear that Dr Jay Battacharya had been appointed Director of the NIH. But many of us have been dismayed by Dr Battacharya’s focus on the role of “gain of function” research into the creation of “the pandemic”. If, like me, you’d prefer the US Department of Health to be focusing on why the first Trump administration launched Operation Warp Speed rather than fixating on the origins of a fake “pandemic” - I’d love to hear from you.

Bob Moran, the cartoonist, in a typically pithy tweet, summed-up what many of us thought about Jay’s windmill-chasing.

If you’d like to help in terms of creating a core team of writers for this site, please comment below. I’ll be in touch. And thanks again for making this site so high-profile so quickly.