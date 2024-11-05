Pandemic: A Fake Construct

Efrat Fenigson has been a fellow freedom trooper for the last 4 years and is the powerhouse behind the You’re the Voice Podcast. Efrat recently interviewed Nick Hudson of Pandata - and I thought I’d share the interview with the growing subscriber base of this site.

Here’s Efrat’s summary of the main topics of the discussion and handy timers as well.

My guest today is Nick Hudson, the Chairman of Pandata - an organization founded in 2020 to empower society with accurate information on the science and the drivers behind recent events, enabling individuals to exercise freedom of choice and preserve human liberties. Nick is an actuary with broad international experience in finance, who has settled into a career as a private equity investor. He is a global speaker about many topics, more recently about the recent Covid plandemic. In this conversation, we discuss the complexities surrounding the Covid narratives, management and beliefs, challenging the conventional narratives and exploring the political and media influences that shaped public perception. We discuss the implications of data manipulation, lab leak theory, treatment protocols, and the importance of decentralization and community action in addressing future crises. Nick emphasizes the need for critical thinking and a return to local solutions as a means of empowerment.

00:00 Coming up...

01:17 Introduction

06:12 Bitcoin self-custody with Trezor

06:51 COVID-19 was a political event

10:56 Why is "pandemic" a false construct?

17:05 Covid or a flu?

18:48 Changing medical treatment during Covid

27:42 The early days of 2020: orchestrating a pandemic

29:48 PCR tests & Mass formation

33:42 Are pandemics a known scam?

36:57 No lab leak

40:53 Delegitimizing dissident voices

49:07 Decentralized solutions & the white pill

1:01:01 Closing words