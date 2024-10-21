Dr. Jonathan Engler on C19 "vaccine" injuries

At this first session of the Stone Summit, held in Belfast last week Dr. Jonathan Engler of HART and the People’s Vaccine Enquiry discusses the significance of vaccine injuries and regulatory concerns surrounding COVID vaccines, emphasising the importance of raising awareness about injuries caused by COVID vaccines in Northern Ireland.

He also highlights the regulatory leniency and how even manufacturers were surprised by the lack of stringent testing requirements, even with the fundamental safety issues of the mRNA platform.

To find out more and to highlight these safety concerns with your GP, please visit the People's Vaccine Inquiry for a template letter.