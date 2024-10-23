Not safe, not effective

Dr. Elizabeth Evans highlights the appalling suffering of those injured and bereaved by the COVID vaccines, calling for long-overdue recognition and justice. Dr. Evans argues that this harm should never have happened and was caused by the failure of the authorities and healthcare professionals to uphold fundamental principles of medical ethics, including the precautionary principle and informed consent. The lessons learned include the importance of prioritizing and safeguarding individual rights and medical ethics in any future health emergency.

This is the 2nd session from the Stone Summit which took place on 14th October 2024. It is named after Dr. Jackie Stone, a brave doctor who suffered persecution for upholding her ethical principles. She was relentlessly and cruelly persecuted by the authorities and unjustly stripped of her medical licence. This battle took a terrible toll on her and tragically she took her own life earlier this month.

To find out more and to highlight these safety concerns with your GP, please visit the People's Vaccine Inquiry for a template letter at:

https://peoplesvaccineinquiry.co.uk