What the White House Knew...

The striking thing about this disclosure by Naomi Wolf - of the ‘news management’ by the US authorities of the damage being caused by the Pfizer Covid-19 to children and young people - is how similar it was to the situation in the UK. Clearly the Departments of Health in the US, and the 4 home nations of the UK, were being alerted. But rather than immediately withdraw the vaccines they simply engaged a different PR strategy:

"Pfizer knew within three months that 1,225 people died. That's how many deaths there are in just three months of rollout. Pfizer knew by April of 2021 that minors' hearts were being damaged by the injection. They had warnings from the Israeli Health Ministry and also from a pediatric group. And rather than coming forward and telling all of us this is going to damage the hearts of minors, our lawyers FOIA'd email chains that go up to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky, POTUS, and 15 White House staffers.

In the email, you see it going all the way. So the president can't say— The template goes to POTUS. Right. OK. A little deniability there, but the template goes to POTUS. But certainly there are 15 White House staffers on the email chain, right? Being told, hello, we have a problem here. Worse. They were told that, but then there was this freak out, and I recognize it from having been an advisor to a presidential campaign, a freak out conference where they're planning how to lie to the American people, and they're creating a script. The script is 17 pages, completely redacted. But you remember what happened in April and May of 2021. They came forward and said, oh, you know, pericarditis, myocarditis in young men and teenagers, it's transient, it's mild, it's rare that they knew that they were lying. That's what they came out with. That was their approach. Correct. Like, we'll kind of admit it, but we'll just say it's really nothing to worry about. And then they followed that with an all summer long propaganda campaign using influencers and TikTok personalities to get young people and teenagers to get injected."

Many thanks to Camus on X for the content.