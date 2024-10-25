I met with Robbie Butler MLA today to discuss the proposed Northern Ireland Health Bill. The meeting was held in his constituency office.

Robbie Butler MLA

The following statement (from us both) has been agreed by Robbie Butler as a summary of our conversation. Mr Butler is Deputy Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party. His colleague, Mike Nesbitt, Health Minister, is the UUP Leader.

We disagreed on much - especially on the need for the Bill at all. I was comforted by the fact that he understood why, for some, there had been so much anger caused by the content of the consultation document.

His defence was that the legislation emerged from the Department’s need to update existing legislation and bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK. He felt that some of consultation ‘genesis’ pre-dated Covid.

We discussed the timing of the consultation, with Mr Butler indicating that elements of the consultation are reflective of the government’s Covid-19 response - now the subject of a UK-wide Public Inquiry.

I believe that it is Robbie’s view that given the Inquiry’s potential bearing on aspects of public health legislation in Northern Ireland that both the consultation responses and the inquiry would likely have an impact on any revised Health Bill and its passage. The Covid-19 Public Inquiry report is due in 2026.

This is clearly some comfort to many who protested against the proposed Bill. It seems unlikely that the Bill will be drafted and come before the Assembly any time soon.