Today’s Mail has a major article exposing the plight of the COVID-19 vaccine injured and bereaved. The Mail was at the forefront of the campaign by all Western governments and mainstream media to argue the merits of the vaccines. However, now, as a result of pressure from the growing numbers of vaccine injured and bereaved, it has published the first major mainstream media article about the issue.

The Mail article highlights injuries from the AZ, Pfizer and other COVID-19 “vaccines”

The article has already had hundreds of comments from many people who have suffered loss or damage from products that were rushed to market and, for certain workers, were mandated. Admission, on the part of the government, that the vaccines were damaging, may result in vast liability claims.

Read the article in full here and comment if you have been affected.

You can also comment here if you are a subscriber.