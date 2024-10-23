The BBC has, at last, run a major package on Covid-19 vaccine harms on its BBC Breakfast programme, this morning. The package focused on a class action being taken by 50 people injured by the Astra-Zeneca "vaccine”.

However, the lawyer representing the group had to be chaperoned by the BBC’s “Medical Editor” Fergus Walsh - who constantly interjected to argue the merits of the product. To all intents and purposes he sounded like a Pharmaceutical industry comms ‘minder’.

The BBC’s Fergus Walsh getting his AZ Jab

Walsh also trailed a BBC Documentary, “Covid Vaccine: Fighting for a Payout”.

The preamble for the piece states, “The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is credited with saving millions of lives but it was also responsible, in rare cases, for serious side-effects - blood clots in the brain - which could be fatal.”

But one organisation that most frequently credits the Covid vaccines with saving lives is the BBC itself. Moreover, the AZ “vaccine” is also responsible in not-so-rare cases for a whole raft of side-effects - many of them life-changing and debilitating. Last week I met a couple who had lost their 23-year-old daughter because she had received a single dose of the AZ shot.

On BBC Breakfast this morning Walsh spent the majority of the package defending Covid "vaccines" in full knowledge of the extent of damage caused by these toxins is like nothing we've seen in medical history. The shots were effectively mandated by the government - and actively peddled by Walsh himself, despite not having any detailed knowledge of product toxicity or ingredients.

The Covid-19 “vaccines” (all of them, not just AZ) were administered to 'protect' against something that did not represent a significant threat to most people. The Infection Fatality Rate of Covid, on the government's own admission, was tiny - especially in younger age cohorts. Yet the BBC and the entire media industry continues to insist that these products delivered more positives than negatives. This is increasingly seen as utterly spurious. The numbers of people unnecessarily harmed by these products massively overwhelms any possible benefit.

The BBC and Walsh need to make clear to what extent they are acting in the interests of the pharmaceutical industry.