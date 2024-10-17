Saturday was a remarkable achievement. In little over a week a public protest was organised to take place in Belfast City Centre - organised to allow people to protest against the Health Bill proposed by the Northern Ireland Health Minister.

I had the pleasure to be the first speaker at the event. I had just a few notes, and the PA system was suffering teething problems. But it was a joy to behold so many people. It was a delight to witness the solidarity. It was an honour to speak to freedom-loving and determined people who wanted to stop medical mandates being inflicted on the people of Northern Ireland.

I’d estimate that two to three thousand people had assembled by the time Melissa Ciummei spoke - and spoke brilliantly. Melissa articulated the anger that so many people felt. But she spoke calmly and with determination. The proposed Bill would be stopped.

Many, many more people than those who assembled on Saturday had already expressed their outrage against a piece of legislation that seeks to ride roughshod over the most basic human rights we used to take for granted: but, specifically, the right to bodily autonomy. Our petition, hosted on the petition platform, 38Degrees, was removed because it didn’t meet that organisation’s political bias. But it was removed only after over 6,000 people signed it.

So we quickly had to assemble a new method of collecting signatures and email addresses. And 3,000 people have expressed their objection to the Bill.

This…this substack…is the result. Every person who signed is now a subscriber to this site. You are joining a community of people in Northern Ireland saying, Enough is Enough. We’ve had enough government overreach, enough medical mandates, enough authoritarianism. It ends now.

This site will be the focus for our campaign moving forward. We’ll share our progress, the shenanigans in Stormont, and the attempts by Whitehall to mandate medical tyranny across the United Kingdom. We’d also invite people outside of the UK and Ireland to tell us about similar moves by their governments to rob them of their freedoms.

However, bear in mind, that this is a volunteer effort. If you’d like to help out as an author or researcher or helper, please let me know. And we also need you to spread the word about this site the various campaign groups determined to stop public health overreach.

May the battle commence.