A Community Saying 'No' to Medical Tyranny
Dan Astin-Gregory in conversation with Dr Liz Evans and Jeffrey Peel
The Northern Ireland Health Bill threatens your medical freedom with forced exams, quarantine, and vaccinations. It extends emergency powers, allowing authorities to impose severe restrictions without consent. This bill undermines human rights, limits personal choice, and bypasses true public consultation.
In this video Dan Gregory meets with Liz Evans, founder of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance and Jeff Peel, political commentator, to discuss the bill.